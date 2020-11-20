UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft shares advantages of season starting later

UVM Athletics announced that all competition is postponed until Dec. 18. The Vermont men’s hockey team was originally scheduled to open up the 20-21 season hosting UConn Friday Nov. 20.

The Catamounts now have four extra weeks to prepare for its season opener.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft is taking the next few weeks to make sure his team can compete at the highest level. “You’re gonna get things thrown at you left and right. It was just a punch in the gut thrown at us” said Woodcroft.

Players and coaches are embracing the opportunity to prepare even more. “The players decided hat this was an opportunity to retool all the parts of our game that we want to make sure we’re really sharp at” said Woodcroft.

Now the Catamounts are opening up the season hosting Northeastern on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.