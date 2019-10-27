UVM honors Coppenrath, Sorrentine in exhibition win

Vermont handles Brown with the new season about to begin

Vermont scored a win against Brown in the first action at Patrick Gym, but the events prior took center stage in Saturday’s contest.

The Catamounts honored former standouts Taylor Coppenrath and T.J. Sorrentine with a jersey retirement ceremony. Both were prominent scorers in their time at UVM, and tallied over 2,000 points each.

The careers of the two players were capped with an upset over no. 4 Syracuse in the 2005 NCAA Tournament. Outside of that, Coppenrath was named America East Player of the Year and Honorable mention All-American three times. Sorrentine was named America East player of the Year in 2002, and ranks first all-time in three-pointers made for the Catamounts.

In the exhibition game, redshirt senior Everett Duncan showed off his own deep-range prowess for the Catamounts. He led the Cats with 20 points, and went 6-for-8 from three in the 70-59 victory.

Brown junior Tamenang Choh was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points. If this game occured during the regular season, that would’ve been a career-high for the forward.

Vermont plays one more exhibition game against in-state foe St. Michael’s College on Sunday, November 3 at 4 p.m. in Patrick Gym. The Cats open their regular season at St. Bonaventure on Friday, November 8th at 7 p.m.