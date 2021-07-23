UVM hoopers train young Vermonters at Bobwhite Basketball Camp

UVM men’s basketball players Ben Shungu and Kevin Garrison surprised campers at the Bobwhite Basketball Camp on Friday afternoon.

The two local Vermonters turned Catamounts helped campers with their skills and shooting drills. Shungu graduated from Rice Memorial high school and Garrison out of Burlington high school. The Bobwhite camp wrapped up the final day with a special appearance from the two Cats.

Shungu and Garrison shared how thankful they are to give back to young Vermonters on the hardwood just like them.

“As a kid growing gup I always looked at the older guys. I always wanted to be able to learn from their experience and be a college kid one day. Coming out here is very important to me being from Vermont. I get to improve and develop these kids and help them know that they can do anything they put their mind to” said Shungu.