UVM hoops embraces homestand

The UVM men’s basketball team is known for protecting Patrick Gym (2-0 at home), but the Cats don’t hold the same authority on the road.

This season, Vermont is 3-3 in true road games, including two consecutive losses to Yale and Cincinnati.

That said, the Catamounts are looking forward to a four-game homestand to wrap up the 2019 portion of the schedule.

Starting with Towson on Saturday, December 7, Vermont hosts UNC Greensboro, Lipscomb and George Washington in the month of December.

Local 22/44 spoke with the team on Friday about the upcoming stretch at home and what they hope to accomplish.

Check out the video above to hear from the Catamounts.

