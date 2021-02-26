UVM hoops head coach John Becker on Davis winning Player of the Year

UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker spoke with the media on Ryan Davis earning the America East Player of the Year honor.

Davis is the fifth-straight Catamount to earn the conference honor. UVM has now won the Player of the Year award 13 times.

“I’m so proud of Ryan. It’s an unbelievable accomplishment you know you this his progression from freshman year to sixth man of the year last year. To become that guy to see double-teams and triple-teams I just thought he had a great year. He was really consistent. I’m really happy for him because he’s put so much work in and it really matters to him” said Becker.