Burlington, VT – The Vermont Men’s Basketball Team celebrated their seniors in the final regular season game of the year. And in doing so won the game for their 20th win of the season.

Head Coach John Becker has challenged his team to hit that win total every year, and they have now done so, 14 straight times. Excluding the 2020-21 COVID season when they only played 14 games.

Highlights from their home win verse Albany, and hear from the team following their 20th win of the year, in the video above.