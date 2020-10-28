UVM men’s basketball announces captains for 2020-21 campaign

Vermont men’s basketball head coach John Becker announced the trio of captains for the upcoming college basketball season.

Stef Smith, Bailey Patella, and Ben Shungu have been named captains.

Smith led the league with a 42.3% from beyond the arc and scored a three pointer in 32 out of 33 games played.

Ben Shungu, the local product is the reigning America East Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the 2019-20 season with five rebounds per game.

Bailey Patella saw time in every game last season. He notched a season high 10 points and will be a key member this season.

The Catamounts have won the last four regular season outright conference championships which is a first in the history of America East.