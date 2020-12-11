UVM men’s basketball coach John Becker on leadership from captains this preseason

The Vermont men’s basketball team was on pause for the first time due to COVID-19 in August. The Catamounts are back to practicing and preparing to open the 20-21 season on December 21.

Head coach John Becker noted that the captains of this team have worked together to make sure everyone is staying safe and focused on playing this season. The trio leading the Catamounts this season are Benny Shungu, Stef Smith and Bailey Patella.

The team has been on pause four times due to COVID-19 since August. Becker shared that the team completed its first quarantine program pause in August and wanted to avoid it happening again. “They’ve made the sacrifices that have been required to do the best we can to stay in our bubble stay in our pod” said Becker.

“We’ve gotten great leadership from our captains. They’ve done a good job of communicating with the guys and motivating them” said Becker.

UVM begins the 20-21 campaign on the road at UMass Lowell on Dec. 21. Opening tip is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Vermont’s home opener is scheduled for Dec. 27 hosting the newest member of America East, NJIT.