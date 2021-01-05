UVM men’s basketball dealing with consistency, composure issues early this season

The Vermont men’s basketball team should probably only have one loss, but letting leads slip away have been the Cats’ demise on multiple occasions early in the season.

“We’ve been in control of both those games to the middle of the second half,” UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker said regarding the team’s tough losses to UAlbany and NJIT. “It’s a careless turnover or two, it’s a missed layup, you know – we’ve experienced a bunch of those. It’s a defensive mistake on the other end and all of a sudden 12 points is no points, and now we’re looking like a deer in headlights and we’re panicking.”

Becker noted that his team showed a lot more composure in its most recent win against UAlbany, where the defense excelled in limiting chances down the stretch when the offense faltered.

“We’ve just got to stay locked in,” UVM senior guard Ben Shungu said. “In a situation like that where it’s a tight game, people get antsy and then start to get out of whack, but I think the team who plays harder and dials in to what they need to do on that possession comes out with the result that they want.”

UVM is still searching for its first series sweep this season, and they’ll get a chance to do that when the team hits the road to start a back-to-back against Binghamton on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.