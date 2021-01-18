UVM men’s basketball feeling “connected” during hot stretch

Vermont has shown just how dominant it can be over its last two weekend series.

The Cats have outscored their opponents by an average of 34.3 points over their last three games, and are riding five wins in a row into the halfway point of the season.

“We are just connected and we just seem like we know what we want to do,” UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker said. “We know what we’re going to be giving up on the defensive end. We know what we’re trying to generate on the offensive end.”

UVM is also seeing players step up when they’re needed, like senior guard Justin Mazzulla, who posted a career-high 23 points on Sunday against Maine: a game second-leading scorer Stef Smith sat out with a shoulder injury.

“We’re able to feed off each other, feed off our energy, and just continue to keep moving forward as one,” Mazzulla said. “That’s an amazing feeling.”

Vermont now sits second in America East standings, and the Cats will try and keep the hot streak rolling at Hartford this weekend. The back-to-back series against the Hawks is set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.