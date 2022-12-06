BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball team has finally won back to back games.

The Catamounts, returned home for the first time in a month to beat Lyndon, and then went back on the road to take care of Merrimack. It would be the first time a UVM squad, that is used to winning, has won back to back games.

While it isn’t the toughest part of the schedule, the two wins does give the team some confidence.

Vermont freshman, TJ Hurley won the America East Rookie of the Week. UVM women’s stand out, Catherine Gilwee, won her first conference player of the week honor.

Hear from the team, in the video above.