UVM men’s basketball graduate could make history in NBA draft

Vermont men’s basketball graduate Anthony Lamb has a chance to make history Wednesday night. The back-to-back America East player of the year could be the first Catamount to be selected in the modern NBA draft.
During Lamb’s senior season the six-foot-six forward led the team in scoring with 16.7 ppg, rebounds with seven, and blocks with a total of 41.
If Lamb is drafted, he would be the sixth in America East history and the first since 2000.
Lamb has a lengthy list of career honors during his time at UVM:
• Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List (2020)
• Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention (2019)
• U.S. Basketball Writers Association District I Player of the Year (2019)
• U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team (2017, 2019, 2020)
• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I First Team (2019, 2020)
• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I Second Team (2017)
• John Wooden Award Preseason Watch List (2019-20)
• Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (2019-20)
• America East Player of the Year (2019, 2020)
• America East All-Conference First Team (2019, 2020)
• America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2017, 2019)
• America East All-Championship Team (2017, 2019, 2020)
• America East Rookie of the Year (2017)
• America East All-Conference Second Team (2017)
• America East All-Rookie Team (2017)
The 2020 NBA draft begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night on ESPN.