UVM men’s basketball graduate could make history in NBA draft

Lamb can make history as first Catamount to be drafted in today's modern NBA

Vermont men’s basketball graduate Anthony Lamb has a chance to make history Wednesday night. The back-to-back America East player of the year could be the first Catamount to be selected in the modern NBA draft.

During Lamb’s senior season the six-foot-six forward led the team in scoring with 16.7 ppg, rebounds with seven, and blocks with a total of 41.

If Lamb is drafted, he would be the sixth in America East history and the first since 2000.

Lamb has a lengthy list of career honors during his time at UVM:
• Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List (2020)
• Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention (2019)
• U.S. Basketball Writers Association District I Player of the Year (2019)
• U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team (2017, 2019, 2020)
• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I First Team (2019, 2020)
• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I Second Team (2017)
• John Wooden Award Preseason Watch List (2019-20)
• Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (2019-20)
• America East Player of the Year (2019, 2020)
• America East All-Conference First Team (2019, 2020)
• America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2017, 2019)
• America East All-Championship Team (2017, 2019, 2020)
• America East Rookie of the Year (2017)
• America East All-Conference Second Team (2017)
• America East All-Rookie Team (2017)

The 2020 NBA draft begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night on ESPN.

