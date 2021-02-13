UVM men’s basketball handles Stony Brook in first game back

It was a triumphant return for the Catamounts in Patrick Gym on Saturday.

UVM junior forward Ryan Davis didn’t miss a beat with 21 points, and senior Stef Smith looked like his old self in the team’s 86-78 win over Stony Brook.

“After a month layoff to jump right into a physical, competitive game like that was really good for us,” Vermont head coach John Becker said. “Stony Brook made a couple big runs there and I thought we responded well to the adversity.”

Vermont found its stride early in the first half, rallying from a deficit to go on a 12-0 scoring run to take a lead that Stony Brook challenged, but the Cats never surrendered.

UVM pushed its win streak to six games, and will look for a third-straight weekend sweep when the teams wrap up the back-to-back on Sunday, Feb. 14 at noon.