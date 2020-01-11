UVM men’s basketball hits the road to face UMBC

The UVM men’s basketball team is heading to UMBC on Saturday. The Catamounts are facing the Retrievers for their second conference game this season.

Vermont opened up America East play with a loss to Stony Brook. UMBC is currently 0-2 in America East. These two teams will battle on Saturday for their first conference win of the season.

In the 2019-20 preseason America East poll the Catamounts and Retrievers were selected as the top two teams.

UMBC leads the league with a 45.2% team field goal percentage.

Hear from Anthony Lamb ahead of tomorrow’s game in the video above.

The Catamounts lead the all-time series 33-7. Vermont (10-6, 0-1 AE) will make its first road trip of the conference season at UMBC (7-10, 0-2 AE) tomorrow. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m.