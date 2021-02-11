UVM men’s basketball hopes to pick up where it left off

Vermont men’s basketball may be riding a five-game tear, but the Cats claimed that fifth win way back on January 17.

The Catamounts look ahead to Stony Brook in their first set of games since UVM athletics went on pause, and head coach John Becker hopes to see the same team that dominated Maine nearly a month ago.

“We really had a purpose to us. Guys started to understand their roles,” Becker said. “The good thing is, this week it’s still there. Now we’ve got to see it in a game, but it’s still there. Hopefully we can get back on the path that we were on.”

UVM is still holding down a top-two spot in the America East standings, which would earn them a conference postseason bye until the America East semifinals. Stony Brook comes in currently sitting fifth – just one spot away from hosting a playoff pod when the conference tournament begins.

Vermont junior forward Ryan Davis is confident that, if the team sticks to the style of play that bred success before the pause, the Catamounts will be more than capable of handling a Seawolves team that has had the benefit of playing games while UVM could not.

“It’s important just to trust that we still know the game plan and know our system and what we have to do and what we have to execute on both sides of the ball,” Davis said.

The junior established himself as Vermont’s prime option in the first half of the season, and Becker doesn’t see him slowing down in that role.

“He’s going to have a great end of the year,” Becker said. “He’s as good as any player in this league, and we’ll see how it goes here down the stretch.”

The Cats get home court in their return to action against Stony Brook. The back-to-back series in Patrick Gym begins Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.