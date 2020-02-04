UVM men’s basketball hosting Maine on Wednesday

Vermont is facing off against Maine in an America East battle on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts hold a current 18 game win streak against the Black Bears.

UVM starts the second half of conference play at the top of the America East standings at 7-1 in conference play.

Vermont matched the program record with 10 regular season non-conference wins this year. The Cats have hit 10 non conference wins for the fourth season in a row.

To hear from head coach John Becker and senior Anthony Lamb about the upcoming game, watch the video above.

Opening tip against Maine is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.