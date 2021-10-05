UVM men’s basketball hosting practice open to public in Barre

The Vermont men’s basketball team is hosting a practice open to the public on Saturday, October 16 at Barre Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for Saturday’s event. Referees will be in attendance for a 40 minute Green vs. Gold scrimmage.

The Catamounts have a handful of new faces on the roster and coaching staff that fans will finally get a chance to see.

“We miss the fans and we’re looking forward to getting them back into the building and playing in front of them” said head coach John Becker.

UVM hosted its first official practice on Thursday, September 30 and exactly one month later will face St. Michael’s College in an exhibition match on Saturday, October 30 at Patrick Gym.