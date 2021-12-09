UVM (6-4) closes out its road trip to the Ocean State on Friday meeting Ivy League foe Brown. The Catamounts are looking to bounce-back after falling to Providence on Tuesday.

The Cats are meeting brown for the third time in program history. UVM last faced the Bears in an exhibition game in 2019 at Patrick Gym. Vermont raised Brown Associate Head Coach and former Catamount T.J Sorrentine’s jersey to the rafters along with Taylor Coppenrath’s as well.

John Becker’s squad is 2-0 when facing Ivy opponents this season. The Catamounts secured victories over Yale and Dartmouth.

Opening tip in Providence on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.