

UVM Men’s Basketball will face the University of Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This will be their first NCAA tournament game since 2019.

The last time Vermont secured a win in the tournament was a ‘first four’ game in 2012. The Cats were a 16-seed. They beat fellow 16th seed Lamar and lost to one seed North Carolina two days later.

This year, Vermont’s 17 regular season America East wins are a program record. They defeated their last three opponents in the Conference Tournament by more than 30 points each. They are the first team to do this in any conference in more than 40 years.

The Cats are ranked 5th in the country in field goal percentage and have the 7th best offensive efficiency.

But their opponent won’t be an easy foe. The Arkansas Razorbacks made the elite eight last year and they are currently ranked 17th in the country.

The game will tipoff on Thursday, March 18 from Buffalo at 9:20pm.