UVM men’s basketball returns to Patrick Gym on Wednesday to host Dartmouth

Catamounts went 2-2 in busy road trip last week

Vermont makes a pit stop in Burlington against twin-state rival Dartmouth, but they can’t get too comfortable.

The Catamounts are coming off a busy week on the road, with three games in Florida at the Gulf Coast Showcase followed by a mid-major test at UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

UVM went 2-2 in that four-game stretch, with its two losses coming by a combined five points. Head coach John Becker was impressed by the way his team performed during a demanding part of the schedule.

“I thought from a defensive standpoint, we were really good and offensively, we generated a lot of open looks,” Becker said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great, obviously, but I like how we played. I thought we developed a little bit of depth and it was overall a really successful trip.”

Opening tip against the Big Green is set for 7 p.m. in Patrick Gym. Following the standalone home game, the Catamounts are back on the road for three straight games, and won’t play another home game until December 22 against Colgate.

