UVM men’s basketball routs Binghamton

Vermont overwhelmed the Bearcats in the second half to take home an eleventh-straight win on Saturday.

Binghamton came in with the 20th-most made threes in the country, but the Catamounts limited them to just four in a 76-48 win at Patrick Gym.

Three UVM players tallied double-digit point totals int he victory, and senior forward Anthony Lamb led the way with 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Junior Bailey Patella ignited the crowd with a buzzer-beating heave at the close of the first half, and put Vermont up by 13 heading into halftime. Patella also posted a game-high ten rebounds.

The Cats clinched home court for the first round of the America East playoffs, something Vermont has done in every season since the conference changed its postseason format.

Next up, UVM gets a rematch against the only team to beat them in conference play as Vermont travels to Stony Brook on Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m.