The Vermont men’s basketball team is not fooled by Colgate’s lackluster 4-8 record.

“They’re one of the best shooting teams in the country,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “Probably the best offensive team we’ve played.”

Colgate’s three-point prowess is undeniable. The team is currently ranked sixth in Division I with 11.5 made threes per game, and rank 11th in three-point percentage (39.5%).

“We’re respecting them, but we’re not overreacting to it,” UVM senior forward Isaiah Powell said. “Just staying really solid and forcing contested jump shots is all you can do.”

The Raiders’ season has seen ups and downs throughout their non-conference schedule. Colgate has lost its last two, and has sorely missed senior guard and leading scorer Nelly Cummings over the last two efforts. Colgate’s major high point of the season so far has been its 100-85 point win against Syracuse, a resume-builder that Vermont does not have this season.

UVM returns to the court for its first game in 12 days, and first home contest since December 1. Opening tip is set for 2 p.m. in this non-conference finale.