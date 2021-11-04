UVM men’s basketball still figuring out roster depth

Cats trying to find balance between veterans and new additions

Every Vermont player saw action in the Cats’ first exhibition game against St. Mike’s, and that’s just part of the process.

Head coach John Becker said one of the biggest challenges he’s facing is finding the right fits as he figures out the depth chart. One thing he stresses to his new additions is that he doesn’t want them to get down on their mistakes as they learn a new system.

“The new guys can get frustrated in practice at times,” Becker said. “I want them to move on to the next play.”

Becker also gave credit to the team’s veteran leadership being key in helping others get adjusted.

“The beautiful thing about our kids is that they’ve helped those guys along every day, trying to get them up to speed,” Becker said. “They have never once thought about how it may impact them. It’s just how can these guys help us be successful.”

Vermont plays its final exhibition game on Saturday, Nov. 6 when the Cats host Saint Anselm at 2 p.m.