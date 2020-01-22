UVM men’s basketball travels to Maine Wednesday

Closings
John Becker and the Catamounts visit their conference rival Maine in America East action on Wednesday.

Vermont’s series with Maine is the second-longest rivalry in program history at 143 games prior to Wednesday. The only rivalry with more meetings is the one with New Hampshire.

UVM also holds a 17-game winning streak against the Black Bears, the longest of such streaks against a conference team.

Vermont enters the game with a 13-6 record, while Maine is a mirror image at 6-13.

The Catamounts and Black Bears tip off at 7 p.m. on January 22.

