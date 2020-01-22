UVM men’s basketball travels to Maine Wednesday

John Becker and the Catamounts visit their conference rival Maine in America East action on Wednesday.

Vermont’s series with Maine is the second-longest rivalry in program history at 143 games prior to Wednesday. The only rivalry with more meetings is the one with New Hampshire.

UVM also holds a 17-game winning streak against the Black Bears, the longest of such streaks against a conference team.

Vermont enters the game with a 13-6 record, while Maine is a mirror image at 6-13.

The Catamounts and Black Bears tip off at 7 p.m. on January 22.

To hear the team’s thoughts ahead of the game, watch the video above.