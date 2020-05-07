UVM men’s basketball will face off against Clemson next season

Would be first meeting meeting ever between the two teams

The Cats are adding another first-time matchup to their non-conference schedule in 2020-21.

UVM will reportedly square off against Clemson next season, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein also reported that Vermont would be taking on Alabama next season for the first time in program history.

Clemson finished last season 16-15, but claimed victories over ACC powers in Duke, Louisville and Syracuse.

The Tigers were still alive in the ACC tournament when the season was canceled due to the pandemic.