UVM men’s basketball will host Hartford in America East semis

Vermont’s first taste of the postseason will be against the team it was supposed to face in last year’s America East championship game.

The 2019-20 season was cut short before the two squads could square off, and they also haven’t played each other since.

Hartford comes in as the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, but the Hawks and Catamounts have had strikingly similar results within the conference. Both teams swept Maine and Binghamton, and both teams split series against UMass Lowell, NJIT and UMBC.

The teams will finally meet in Patrick Gym on Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m. If Vermont wins, it will only get home court in the conference title game if top-seeded UMBC loses to UMass Lowell in the other semifinal.