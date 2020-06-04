UVM men’s hockey adds commit William Zapernick

Vermont’s latest commitment is coming from the sixth-leading scorer in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

20-year-old forward William Zapernick chose the Catamounts after the University of Alabama-Huntsville cut its men’s hockey program in late May, voiding his National Letter of Intent. UAH has since revived its program through a fundraising effort in early June.

Speaking to Zapernick on Tuesday, he credited UVM’s new head coach Todd Woodcroft as being “the right coach for me and UVM.”

Zapernick has not yet gotten to visit the campus, but he said the pictures he’s seen “look really beautiful, like somewhere I want to spend four years of my life.”

He also stressed the importance of Vermont’s business school as a major deciding factor.

“UVM checked all of my boxes and made it an easy decision,” Zapernick said. “It really felt like a great fit.”

Zapernick played three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL and wore the “A” as an alternate captain in his final two seasons.

He finished his AJHL career over a point per game with 184 points (75 goals, 109 assists) in 176 contests. This past season, he posted an 88-point total good for sixth in the league, and his 54 assists ranked fifth.