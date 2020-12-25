UVM men’s hockey adds two players to 2020-21 roster

Vermont is making a couple new additions ahead of this weekend’s series against Northeastern at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The first is Cornell grad transfer Tristan Mullin, who was picked to captain the Big Red this season before the Ivy League canceled winter competition.

The Manitoba, Canada native posted 22 points (9g, 13a) in 29 games last season, where Cornell finished the season as the top-ranked team in the country.

New defensive commit Cody Schiavon is also joining the team on the heels of the British Columbia Hockey League pulling the plug on its season.

The British Columbia, Canada native was selected to captain the BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters this season. Previously, he captained the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL before he was traded to Trail. Schiavon put up 30 points (9g, 21a) in 47 combined games between the two teams last year.

Vermont is set to kick off the home slate with a weekend series against Northeastern starting Saturday, Dec. 26. It would be hard to believe either Mullin or Schiavon will crack the lineup in either game against the Huskies.