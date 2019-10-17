UVM men’s hockey anxious to get season underway

13 days after its lone exhibition game against Guelph, Vermont will finally begin the 2019-20 regular season.

“Having the bye was probably beneficial for us, but at the same time, we were kind of sitting there over the weekend waiting to play,” senior goalie Stefanos Lekkas said. “I think we’re all ready for it, and we’re definitely excited.”

UVM will kick things off on Friday, October 17 on the road against former ECAC rival Clarkson. The meeting will be the 85th in the storied history between these teams.

Clarkson comes in as the 10th-ranked team in the nation and reigning ECAC champion. The Golden Knights claimed an overtime victory in Gutterson Fieldhouse when the teams squared off last season.

“They’re big, strong, physical and strong on the puck,” UVM men’s hockey head coach Kevin Sneddon said. “We have to make it very hard for them to get near our net. Our physical play is going to have to take a big step from the exhibition game, for sure.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y. Vermont will wrap up the weekend at nearby St. Lawrence on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m.