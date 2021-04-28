UVM men’s hockey assistant Jeff Hill named Goaltending coach in National League

UVM men’s hockey assistant coach Jeff Hill has been named the Goaltending Coach for SC Bern. SC Bern competes in Switzerland’s National League. The hockey club is one of the top teams in Europe and has won 16 National League titles including four in the last nine seasons.

Hill recently wrapped up his sixth season on staff with the men’s hockey team. Hill played for the Catamounts and graduated in 2008. As a senior, Hill was awarded the Mike Gilligan Award, given annually to the player who displays leadership on and off the ice and through service to the community.

Hill recently guided Stefanos Lekkas to become Hockey East’s all-time saves leader. Lekkas also graduated as UVM’s record holder in save percentage (.918).