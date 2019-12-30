UVM men’s hockey claims back-to-back Catamount Cup titles

The UVM men’s hockey team secured the 2019 Catamount Cup with a win over Lake Superior State.

The Cats notched two back-to-back shutout wins over Union, and Lake Superior. Both games had a similar story, Ace Cowans scored the first goal of the game, and the second goal was an on an empty-net.

UVM improves to 3-11-2 overall to open up the second half of the season. The Cats have sparked a two-game winning streak.

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas notched a 31-save shutout over the Lakers. Lekkas claimed his sixth career shutout.

Vermont hits the road to face Boston College on Sautrday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.