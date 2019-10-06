UVM men’s hockey dominates Guelph

Vermont looked good in its first action at Gutterson Fieldhouse and cruised past the University of Guelph on Saturday night.

The Cats got help from both special teams units tonight, netting three goals on the power play and two shorthanded.

UVM also scored by committee, with six different scorers finding the back of the net in the 6-1 win over the Gryphons.

Freshman winger Jacques Bouquot came away with the game-winner in the first period when he scored his first goal in a Catamounts uniform.

The regular season begins for Vermont when the Cats go on the road against Clarkson on Friday, October 8 in Potsdam, N.Y.