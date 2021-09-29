UVM men’s hockey eager to begin 2021-22 campaign

The Vermont men’s hockey team starts out with a clean slate as the 2021-22 season begins this upcoming weekend.

The Catamounts are coming off of a difficult one-win campaign last year in head coach Todd Woodcroft’s debut season. This upcoming season is all about rebuilding and being better.

Woodcroft has added a handful of new faces to the roster and coaching staff to switch things up. The Cats are confident after completing preseason prep.

“It’s the oldest saying in sports, how you practice is how you play. The competition has been going at practice for jobs. We have a big roster, we’re carrying 30 players but we can’t dress 30” said Woodcroft.

Vermont opens the 2021-22 schedule hosting Mercyhurst in an exhibition match at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday. Puck drop is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.