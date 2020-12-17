UVM men’s hockey excited to open 20-21 season on Saturday

The Vermont men’s hockey team is beginning the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 19 facing UMass.

UVM has its newest leader with coach Todd Woodcroft. Woodcroft will be making his first appearance as UVM’s head coach on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s press conference coach Woodcroft and captain Andrew Lucas explained the teams eagerness to get the season going.

“It’s like the night before Christmas no one can ever sleep. But, we’re excited it’s been nine months since we played a it’s gonna be a fun one. UMass is a good team” said Lucas.

Woodcroft shared that he’s excited to see which players are going to take on leadership roles on the ice when things don’t go their way during a game.

“Hockey really is a game of momentum swings. The season is momentum swings, a career is momentum swings, we’re looking for those players that have that poise. We want to make sure our leaders understand that leadership is a skill” said Woodcroft.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 as UMass hosts UVM.

The two will also meet on Sunday, the game will be aired on NESN and is set to begin at 6 p.m.