UVM men’s hockey falls short against Providence

Special teams ruled the night as No. 14 Providence held off Vermont on Saturday in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Friars netted two goals on the power play and another at four-on-four in a 3-2 victory against the Cats.

UVM responded with the lone goal in the third period, but couldn’t knot it up, and dropped its first game against Providence since 2017.

Vermont fell to 3-21-5 this season, and pushed a winless streak to 13 games. Next up, the Cats travel to Maine for a weekend set starting on Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m.