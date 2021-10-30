UVM men’s hockey falls to No. 9 Boston College

UVM men’s hockey falls to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in Hockey East play after suffering a 3-2 loss on Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Catamounts opened up a 2-1 advantage over the Boston College Eagles in the first period. Simon Jellus and Philip Lagunov scored for Vermont. In the second frame, BC tied the game up 2-2 with a goal by Jack McBain. The Eagles tallied a late goal in the third period to secure a 3-2 victory over the Catamounts.

Vermont looks to bounce back on Friday, November 12 when the Catamounts head to Durham to meet New Hampshire for a two-game set. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.