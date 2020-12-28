UVM men’s hockey falls to Northeastern in shootout

The record books may show a tie, but Northeastern left Gutterson Fieldhouse feeling victorious on Sunday night.

Huskies freshman Gunnarwolfe Fontaine continued to be a thorn in the Cats’ paw when he scored the lone shootout goal in what was officially a 2-2 tie.

In regulation, Vermont had the counterpunch going all night, with each Catamount goal coming just minutes after Northeastern found the net. UVM sophomore forward Jacques Bouquot netted his first of the season just over a minute after the Huskies opened scoring in the second period, and then freshman Ray Vitolins tipped home the first of his career less than three minutes after the Huskies took a 2-1 lead.

Northeastern sophomore center Matt Demelis and freshman center Ty Jackson found the net for the Huskies.

UVM senior backstop Tyler Harmon turned in another strong performance with 35 saves in the contest.

Vermont hits the road to face Providence in what will be its third series in a row against a ranked opponent. The two-game set begins on Friday, Jan 1 at 7 p.m.