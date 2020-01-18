UVM men’s hockey falls to UMass on “Vermont night”

The Catamount faithful packed Gutterson Fieldhouse Friday night to support the UVM men’s hockey team as it hosted No. 10 UMass Amherst on “Vermont night.”

The UVM players wore new, limited edition flannel jerseys and matching flannel socks.

However, the new threads weren’t enough to combat the Minutemen offense.

UMass scored in each of the first two periods and netted a pair of goals in the final period to seal a 4-0 win over Vermont.

The only bright spot for the Cats was senior goalie Stefanos Lekkas. He stopped 31 shots from UMass throughout the game.

UVM hosts UMass in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday, January 18 at 7:05 p.m.