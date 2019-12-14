UVM men’s hockey forward Joey Cipollone transferring

Vermont is 1-11-2 at the halfway point of the season

A bad season gets even worse for UVM men’s hockey.

Local 22/44 confirmed Friday evening that sophomore forward Joey Cipollone will transfer from Vermont.

Losing Cipollone means losing significant offensive production for UVM.

The forward led the team in goals with nine and started in all 34 games his freshman season.

This season, he is tied for the team lead in goals with three, and he’s played in 13 of 14 games.

Vermont is 1-11-2 and 0-8-1 in Hockey East play.

The Catamounts are back in action on December 28th to host the Catamount Cup and square off with Union at 7:05 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.