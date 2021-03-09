UVM men’s hockey gearing up for UMass Lowell in Hockey East Tournament

Vermont is facing the No. 7 team in Hockey East in the conference playoffs on Wednesday afternoon. UVM finished the regular season at 1-9-2 overall.

The Catamounts are 16-34-8 all-time against UMass Lowell. The River Hawks are 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings with Vermont.

Lowell is the last team Vermont played to wrap up the regular season. The River Hawks swept the Catamounts at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Despite not having much success this season, coach Todd Woodcroft has a lot of confidence in his team heading into the Hockey East Tournament.

“We have a pretty strong belief in our system. We have a strong belief in how we play and the foundation of what we want to be. Wednesday is a game seven for us” said Woodcroft.

The River Hawks are 5-1 all-time against UVM in the postseason.

“Whatever happens is gonna happen. I feel confident that we’re gonna come out with a win on this one and we’re not going to take them lightly. We’re gonna keep our foot on the gas pedal all night”

Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The game will be airing live on NESN.