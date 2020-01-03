UVM men’s hockey gears up for Hockey East foe BC

Cats take win streak on the road to face Hockey East foe

The UVM men’s hockey team currently holds its first win streak of the season. The Catamounts are coming off of a victorious shutout weekend at the Catamount Cup.

Opening up the second half of the season Vermont notched its first two-game win streak of the 2019-20 season.

Vermont is facing Boston College for a single Hockey East game on Saturday. The Catamounts and Eagles have faced twice this season at Gutterson, BC pulled away with two wins.

We caught up with head coach Kevin Sneddon as he gears his team up for their next conference showdown. You can see more in the video above.

Puck drop for Saturday is set for 4:30 p.m. in Boston.