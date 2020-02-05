UVM men’s hockey head coach Kevin Sneddon announces retirement

UVM Athletics Director Jeff Schulman and men’s hockey head coach Kevin Sneddon announced on Wednesday that Sneddon will be retiring as Vermont’s head coach and from college hockey.

“The decision to retire from college hockey coaching and announce this now has been a difficult one but I truly believe it is in the best interest of the program,” said Sneddon. “It allows Jeff to begin the search process for the next coach immediately and removes the speculation about my status here at UVM. I will continue to love, care, and teach our student-athletes daily and compete with everything I have for the remainder of this season. My players, staff, and support staff mean the world to me, and I will continue to work tirelessly for them to help this team improve down the stretch. I will have plenty of thanks to dole out at a later date, but for now, I prefer to focus on the team and our season.”

Head coach Kevin Sneddon is one of three coaches to coach the UVM men’s hockey program since 1965 and he has won 249 games while at Vermont.

Sneddon led UVM to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s second-ever NCAA Frozen Four in 2009.

A search for the next head coach of the program will begin immediately. “I’m confident that we will attract an exceptional pool of candidates to lead our program into the future,” said Schulman. “With a major renovation under way to what is already one of college hockey’s most iconic venues, a rich hockey tradition, and a commitment to being a championship program in the classroom, in the community and on the ice, I’m very excited about the future for UVM Hockey.”

You can hear from Kevin Sneddon about his decision in the video above.

The Catamounts have nine more games on the 2019-20 schedule. Vermont will face New Hampshire in a Hockey East series this weekend.