UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft announces coaching staff for 2020-21 season

UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has announced the coaching staff for 2020-21 season per a release.

UVM Assistant Coach Jeff Hill will remain in his position. The 2020-21 campaign will be Hill’s sixth season. Two new additions to the UVM staff are Mark Stuart and Mike Babcock.

Stuart is joining as a Volunteer Assistant Coach. He’s a former Colorado College player and veteran of over 600 NHL games.

“Often as a coach, you learn more from the players than they learn from you,” stated Woodcroft. “Working with Mark in Winnipeg and watching him approach his career as if every day were his last was something that always stood out to me. When the process to hire a coaching staff began, the question started with a “what” versus a “who”. Mark hit every aspect of the “what” and I know that his approach to this job will be reflective of everything I ever saw from Mark as a professional – he will earn the right to represent this team every single day. Players can expect to learn daily from Mark what it takes to be a professional – on and off the ice.”

Mike Babcock will be joining the Green and Gold as a Volunteer Advisor to the coaching staff. Babcock is a veteran of over 1300 NHL Games (Anaheim, Detroit and Toronto), and he won a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008. Babcock’s role will be to serve as a resource for the coaching staff, sharing his experience and perspective given his career.

Coach Woodcroft on what adding Babcock’s level of high-end experience can mean for UVM hockey, “Mike and I have been connected for over 15 years (winning a Gold Medal together in 2004) and our network goes back even further to our McGill University experience. He is a premier coach across any athletic platform and as a coaching staff we are very fortunate to be able to draw from his experiences. Mike’s knowledge, his network and above all else, the modern lens he uses to look at the game of hockey will help accelerate the progression of our entire program.”

The final assistant coaching position has yet to be filled. There’s a full team of leadership to guide the Vermont men’s hockey program in the right direction.

You can read the full release from UVM Athletics here.