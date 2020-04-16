UVM men’s hockey hires newest head coach Todd Woodcroft

UVM men’s hockey has officially hired new head coach Todd Woodcroft. Woodcroft has been named the fifth head coach in Vermont men’s hockey history Wednesday evening by Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman.

Head coach Woodcroft spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL Winnipeg Jets.

His hockey knowledge, communication skills, ability to identify and develop players, and passion for teaching the game are exceptional. The future is clearly bright for UVM hockey.” said Athletic Director Jeff Schulman.

You can read UVM Athletics full statement here.

Local 22/44 will have a one-on-one interview with head coach Woodcroft on Thursday.