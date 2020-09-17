UVM men’s hockey hires Stephen Wiedler as assistant coach

It was no secret that UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft was looking for a good recruiter, and it looks like he got one.

Vermont has named Stephen Wiedler assistant coach for the upcoming season; he spent the last six seasons on the American International College (AIC) coaching staff.

Woodcroft was quick to acknowledge Wiedler’s achievements during his tenure with the Yellow Jackets:

“Stephen’s track record, developed over many years nationally but honed specifically at AIC, made it evident he is the coach for this staff. He will work primarily developing our defensemen and our penalty kill and will be our main point of contact for recruiting. We interviewed dozens of men and women for this position and without a doubt, Stephen proved to be the ideal fit for UVM Hockey.”

In addition to recruiting, Wiedler was also in charge of running the penalty kill and developing the defense at AIC.

As a player, Wiedler played DIII with the University of Southern Maine, and graduated in 2011 as team captain. He also played two years professionally with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League before he began his coaching career at Curry College in Milton, Mass.