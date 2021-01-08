UVM men’s hockey holds off Maine for first win of the season

The Catamounts finally got in the win column against Maine in Friday’s matinee at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

It was a tight contest throughout, but UVM never let Maine take a lead and the Cats held on for a 5-4 victory, and Todd Woodcroft took home the first win of his head coaching career.

Both teams filled the net in an eventful first period, and UVM senior defenseman Christian Evers scored a pair of goals in just a 1:43 span as the Cats went to the locker room up 3-2. Evers finished with career-firsts for points (3) and goals (2) in a game.

Vermont’s other scoring help came from junior forward Jordan Kaplan, who scored to open the contest, along with a power-play tally from senior forward Tristan Mullin and junior defenseman Carter Long. Long’s third-period score proved to be the eventual game-winner.

UVM improved to 1-4-2 with the victory, while Maine fell to 0-4-1. These teams wrap this series up on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.