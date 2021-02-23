UVM men’s hockey hosting UMass Lowell this weekend at Gutterson

After not being able to play last week due to a low number of available players, the Catamounts are returning to the ice this weekend.

The UVM men are scheduled to host UMass Lowell on Friday and Saturday at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Cats are most recently coming off of a home series against Boston University.

Vermont (1-7-2) will be facing the River Hawks (5-8) who have won two out of their last five games.

Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gutterson. UVM will also be honoring its seniors on Saturday night.