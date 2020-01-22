UVM men’s hockey is still searching for first Hockey East win

The Vermont men’s hockey team is currently 0-11-1 in conference play. The Catamounts are on the hunt for their first Hockey East win of the season.

The Cats face Merrimack for a conference series this weekend.

The Warriors and the Catamounts sit at the bottom of the Hockey East standings. If there’s any time to seal points in a series, it’s this weekend.

UVM is coming off of a losing series to top-ranked UMass. We spoke with the team ahead of this weekend’s series.

Even with UVM’s struggle this season, the team is focused on working together as a team.

Watch the video above to hear from UVM captain Derek Lodermeier.

Puck drop for Friday’s contest is set for 7:05 p.m. at Merrimack.