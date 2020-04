Vermont senior goalie Stefanos Lekkas was named team MVP for a fourth (and final) time in the Cats’ year-end rewards.

Lekkas has captured the award every season he’s been on the team, and wrapped up his career with the most saves in Hockey East history.

The Illinois native signed a professional contract with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL in March, and got a win in his pro debut on March 12 with two goals allowed and a .941 save percentage. The ECHL season was canceled on March 15.