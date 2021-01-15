UVM Men’s Hockey Pauses Team Activities due to positive COVID-19 result

Three Vermont programs are currently on pause due to the Coronavirus.

UVM men’s hockey weekend series at Merrimack has been postponed due to COVID-19. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by Hockey East

Related Content Two Vermont programs on pause due to COVID-19

The men’s hockey program has paused all team activities following one positive COVID-19 test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.

Three Vermont programs are currently on pause due to the Coronavirus. Women’s hockey, women’s basketball, and men’s hockey.

The only Catamount program in action this weekend is the men’s basketball team. The Catamounts are hosting Maine for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday at Patrick Gym.